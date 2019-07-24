Happy Tales: A local Rivesville family has made it their mission to help senior dogs in need

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Ruth Gaither and her daughter Nikki live with four senior rescue dogs, Sassy, Penelope, Tulula, and Mr. Crinkles.

Over the last several years Ruth has opened her home to seven senior shelter dogs from around North Central West Virginia.

Although she loves dogs of all ages, she’s specifically drawn to senior dogs knowing their slim chance of survival in shelters.

“There’s so many in shelters and they get put down because nobody will take them and I wish I could take every one of them,” said Gaither.

Gaither said adopting senior dogs hasn’t always been easy due to health problems. Her last rescue, Ratatouille, passed away from kidney failure after multiple vet trips and countless medications she had to administer at home.

Although they may be a lot to handle, Ruth and Nikki said they couldn’t imagine life without their furry friends and hope they can continue to make a difference in the lives of senior dogs.