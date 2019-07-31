Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
       
banner for pet adoption quiz sponsored by Panhandle cleaning & restoration

Happy Tales: Morgantown woman rescues dog on death row

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown native, Melissa Hott rescued her best friend on the day he was supposed to be euthanized at the Monongalia County Humane Society.

Peanut is a five-year-old, 100-pound, Bull Mastiff mix, who was returned to the shelter by two previous families because of his “aggressive behavior”.

“He was supposed to be a vicious dog, he had been pre-owned by two other owners and returned by two other owners. He was to be euthanized the day I was lucky enough to get him,” said Hott.

Over the last four years, Peanut has brought nothing but love and companionship and Hott said, she couldn’t imagine life without him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News