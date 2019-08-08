Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Missing pet bird from Rivesville reunited with owner after 2 day flight to Morgantown
Top Stories
Upshur County couple accused of keeping 3 children in ‘cage-like structures’ appears in court
Fire destroys house in Harrison County
2-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 33 in Lewis County
Preston County man sentenced to second life term for 2014 murder
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Missing pet bird from Rivesville reunited with owner after 2 day flight to Morgantown
Top Stories
Upshur County couple accused of keeping 3 children in ‘cage-like structures’ appears in court
Fire destroys house in Harrison County
2-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 33 in Lewis County
Preston County man sentenced to second life term for 2014 murder
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Top Stories
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28
Snowbird’s visit to Smithville Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
Happy Tales
Happy Tales- Winston the Yorkie continues to thrive
Happy Tales: Morgantown woman rescues dog on death row
Happy Tales: A local Rivesville family has made it their mission to help senior dogs in need
Happy Tales
Happy Tales- Winston the Yorkie continues to thrive
Happy Tales: Morgantown woman rescues dog on death row
Happy Tales: A local Rivesville family has made it their mission to help senior dogs in need
More Happy Tales
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Missing pet bird from Rivesville reunited with owner after 2 day flight to Morgantown
Upshur County couple accused of keeping 3 children in ‘cage-like structures’ appears in court
Fire destroys house in Harrison County
2-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 33 in Lewis County
Upshur County law enforcement responds to threat to shoot officers
Monongalia County man leads police on foot chase through heavily-wooded area
UPDATE: Search underway for third suspect in Marion County BFS stabbing
3 charged with child neglect after a routine house check, deputies say
Barbour County chase ends with suspect in custody
Expert shares advice on staying safe during “copperhead season”