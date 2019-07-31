Happy Tales: Morgantown woman rescues dog on death row

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown native, Melissa Hott rescued her best friend on the day he was supposed to be euthanized at the Monongalia County Humane Society.

Peanut is a five-year-old, 100-pound, Bull Mastiff mix, who was returned to the shelter by two previous families because of his “aggressive behavior”.

“He was supposed to be a vicious dog, he had been pre-owned by two other owners and returned by two other owners. He was to be euthanized the day I was lucky enough to get him,” said Hott.

Over the last four years, Peanut has brought nothing but love and companionship and Hott said, she couldn’t imagine life without him.