Happy Tales- Winston the Yorkie continues to thrive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s been a one year since Winston the Yorkie was found inside a sealed lunchbox that was being weighed down by a book.

Since then, Winston has undergone eye surgery and has been adopted into his “fur-ever” home, where he lives the life every dog dreams of having.

“We just couldn’t imagine somebody doing that to such a small, frail animal. Yorkies are really sweet, loving animals and they’re smart and full of life,” said Kelley Stalnaker, Winston’s new owner.

Currently, Kelley and her fiance’, Casey are trying to pass “Winston’s Law” an ordinance that would make it illegal to intentionally abuse animals in the state of West Virginia.

Although Winston has lived through a lot of abuse, Stalnaker said, “he loves, kids and he loves people”.