Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
       
banner for pet adoption quiz sponsored by Panhandle cleaning & restoration

Marion County Humane Society prepares for national adoption event

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society is preparing for “Clear the Shelters” event, August 17.

The pet adoption drive includes over 1,400 shelters nationwide and offers waived or reduced adoption fees.

“It helps us clear out the shelter, find homes for all these animals that may not get them otherwise and then we can take in more animals and start helping them as well,” said Alexis Potesta, Kennel Technician.

Humane society officials have invited the public to help prepare for the nationwide event, volunteers can assist in cleaning, bathing and socializing animals before the adoption drive this Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories