Marion County Humane Society prepares for national adoption event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society is preparing for “Clear the Shelters” event, August 17.

The pet adoption drive includes over 1,400 shelters nationwide and offers waived or reduced adoption fees.

“It helps us clear out the shelter, find homes for all these animals that may not get them otherwise and then we can take in more animals and start helping them as well,” said Alexis Potesta, Kennel Technician.

Humane society officials have invited the public to help prepare for the nationwide event, volunteers can assist in cleaning, bathing and socializing animals before the adoption drive this Saturday.