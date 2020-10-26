Mutt Mondays: Meet Harley

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Each week, 12 News’ Mutt Mondays segment introduces you to another dog looking for a new home.

Jeff Schrock has been talking with representatives at the Harrison County Humane Society, and they have another dog and pet tip to share with you.

Harley is a two-year-old mix breed. He is a great, strong, big dog who loves people and toys, workers told us. You can call the Harrison County Humane Society at 304-592-1600 for more information.

Harley, a 2-year-old mix breed

Pet Works experts offered the following tips for dog owners: