       

Mutt Mondays: Meet Hugo

Clear the Shelters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Each week, 12 News’ Mutt Mondays segment introduces you to another dog looking for a new home.

Jeff Schrock has been talking with representatives at the Harrison County Humane Society, and they have another dog and pet tip to share with you.

Hugo is a year-old dog, who has been neutered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccines. He’s a people pleaser and is looking for a good home, workers told us. You can call the Harrison County Humane Society at 304-592-1600 for more information.

