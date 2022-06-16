CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — WBOY’s Paws For The Cause event at Pet Supplies Plus Thursday was a huge success with multiple dogs and cats being adopted out to their forever homes.

The event was held in partnership with Lewis-Upshur Animal Control and one of its volunteers, Jen Kesling, explained why it’s so important to give these dogs and cats a forever home.











“So, the animals they have so much love,” Kesling said. “Some of them have been surrendered. Some of them have just come straight into the pound after being dumped out, but they just have so much love to give and they just need a place to kind of stop off for a little bit until we can get them into their forever home. And we need the community to step up. Our shelter right now is over capacity. We get influxes of dogs and cats all the time so we really need the community to dig in and get these babies a place to live out their lives.”

Lewis Upshur Animal Control is expecting 14 dogs to arrive at the facility on Friday.

Another adoption event is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility at 318 Mud Lick Road in Buckhannon.

Click here to see adoptable animals from Lewis Upshur Animal Control.