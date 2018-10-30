Studies show spending time with dogs significantly improves your life

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but studies show owning a pet is good for both your physical and mental health.

It’s the story of two souls helping one another.

“As kids, we all love dogs, growing up with, and I think I was the one bringing home the strays and things of that nature,” said Keely McKee, owner of Aachen Dutch Shepherds.

McKee’s love for dogs never faded. In fact, for the past 35 years, as the owner of Aachen Dutch Shepherds, McKee has placed Dutch Shepherds in all 50 states plus other parts of the world.

“Our dogs have started the breed in the Hawaiian islands. We have dogs in Alaska, Canada, South Africa, Tanzania, Saipan. We literally have our dogs spread out around the world, and it’s fun,” McKee said.

McKee breeds different lines of Dutch Shepherds, from your typical family dog to military-grade dogs.

“Every dog is individual and unique, and they will show us as babies their aptitude, their drive. So, we evaluate our dogs that we feel would be suitable for them to blend well into their existing homes.” She added, “the best part about the dogs, honestly, all the great people that we meet.”

Meeting people like Vickie Dryer. Dryer’s career has revolved around animals, but a few years ago she faced medical issues that kept her inactive.

“I could not lift or bend for some time. [I] ended up having two major operations and was out of work for about 13 weeks,” Dryer said.

After falling into a funk, Dryer reached out to McKee to find the perfect pup.

“My life turned around. For the first time in my life, I was going through some depression because of my health, and immediately, my life improved, and I felt like me again,” Dryer said.

McKee said it’s stories like Dryer’s that make it all worth it.

“In my lifetime, my life won’t amount to much, but through my dogs, this world will be a better place.”