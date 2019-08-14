Breaking News
Taylor County Humane Society is preparing for upcoming adoption event

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Taylor County Humane Society is preparing for the nationwide “Clear the Shelters: adoption drive.

Saturday, August 17 all adoption fees will be either waived or reduced in hopes of shelter pets finding their forever home.

“It helps us bring in other dogs, we have a list of people wanting to surrender dogs right now that they can’t have or they’re moving,” said Bonnie Bolyard, Taylor County Dog Warden.

With the Taylor County Humane Society being at full capacity, they’re looking forward to the event in order to help more dogs in need.

