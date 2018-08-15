Va. Rescue Group Helps Neglected Horses Find Forever Homes

A South Florida man who thought he may have lost out on finding a new best friend during Saturday's Clear the Shelters animal adoption event decided to give the search one more try, and he wasn't disappointed.

Noe Rivas traveled from his Homestead home to Miami-Dade Animal Services in Doral where he picked out a new pit bull mix to join his family. He was all set to leave with his new friend but there was one problem: Miami-Dade doesn't allow residents to own or keep pit bulls.