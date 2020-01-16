AB Football introduces new head coach Travis Everhart

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus introduced their new head football coach Travis Everhart today.

Everhart joined the Battlers with 21 years of coaching experience under his belt.

He also has an interesting background, posting in all three phases of the game as well as heavily recruiting at previous stops.

Everhart was announced as the new head coach at AB last month and has already assembled his staff who are currently on the road recruiting.

He talked enthusiastically about getting started as well as mentioned his team’s 5 a.m. workout this morning.

“Well I had an opportunity to become a head football coach so that’s been a goal and a dream of mine since I started day one and I’m very fortunate somebody wanted to take a shot on me and give me this opportunity.” Everhart said.

The Battlers were just 1-9 last season and Everhart is looking to turn this team around.

“We’ve got to have a productive spring, we’ve got to be able to go out and get a great evaluation on the kids that are already here. And our goal right now is to make those guys better on a daily basis. And you know we’ll be very different come August when we kick it off against Glenville.” Everhart said.

He and his staff have a limited time to recruit before National Signing Day next month.