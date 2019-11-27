Burnside says execution is key in beating Yellow Jackets again

WEST UNION, W.V.a. – Three teams from around the region still have state title dreams alive.

Doddridge County takes one of those spots. The undefeated Bulldogs cruised to the semifinals, beating No. 8 East Hardy 21-6.

The Bulldogs will be seeing a familiar opponent under Friday Night Lights. No.5 Williamstown will travel to Cline Stansberry Stadium.

Doddridge Co. saw Williamstown in week 10 where they defeated the Yellow Jackets 20-7.

Head Coach Bobby Burnside says this game will be different than the last time these two teams saw each other.

“I mean it’s a little different. Playing them week 10 and then turning around and playing here in the semifinal with so much on the line. Because, we have already traded film, we just traded the playoff game,” Burnside said. “The preparation, I think both teams are still doing what they were doing, this will be more about execution.”

Burnside also says when his Bulldogs play with hustle and heart, that’s when they’re playing their best football.

The last match up between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets resulted in Williamstown trying to stop the run…specifically, Hunter America. Burnside believes this will be their strategy once again.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.