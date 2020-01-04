Every Falcons player scores in Fairmont State’s win over Carlow

FAIRMONT, W.Va- Joe Retton arena was not a quiet scene this afternoon during the Mens basketball game between the Fighting Falcons of Fairmont State and Carlow University.

Fairmont State went on a run quick. The Falcons scored 10 unanswered points early in the first half and kept the lead all the way through.

Falcons held the Celtics to 26 points in the half and took the 64-26 at the break.

Ilisia Washington led the Falcons with 11 points in the first half and doubled that in the second.

The second half was much of the same. Fairmont State dominated the court and held Carlow to 22 points in the half.

It also seemed like a dunking contest between Kenzie Melko and Seth Younkin occurred during the second half.

Falcons win this one with ease, the final score 123-48.

“I know that we have really good guys from really good families. I know these guys want to work hard and play hard. They’re playing together and our shot selection is getting better, we’re playing smarter. And then you just kind of let the chips fall as we may,” Falcons Head Coach Tim Koenig said. “If we’re playing this hard and we’re playing together like that, I like our chances.”

The Fighting Falcons are back in action this Wednesday at home against Urbana.