FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the second time in 10 years, Fairmont State University will host the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association national championship.

Division I, II and III schools from across the country will come to Marion County for the event in April 2024. The top eight of the 54 schools in the NCATA will compete in the Mountain State.

“We are eager to welcome the best Acrobatic & Tumbling teams from around the nation to our campus this April,” said university President Mike Davis. “We know that Fairmont State University, the City of Fairmont, and Marion County will make all of our guests feel welcomed.”

The event will be held at the Feaster Center and Joe Retton Arena from April 25-28 next spring.

In the past two seasons since Acrobatics and Tumbling became an official NCAA sport in 2020, Fairmont State has made the tournament in both 2022 and 2023. This year, Peyton Barnes, a senior member of Fairmont’s acrobatics and tumbling team, was nominated by the Mountain East Conference for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Other teams from West Virginia in the NCATA are Davis & Elkins College, Glenville State University, West Liberty University, West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University.