Falcons beat Bobcats on senior night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was senior night at Duvall-Rosier Field for the Fairmont Senior Falcons.

The football program has 19 seniors including starting QB Takwan Crews-Naylor and LB Trevon Shorts.

The Falcons came out hot. Takwan Crews-Naylor hands off to Tyree Randolph. He takes it all the way to put Fairmont State up 7-0 early on.

Falcons ball again and Crews -Naylor hands off to Randolph again. He finds a hole, dodges a few defenders and shakes off a few more all the way to the house. An incredible run by Tyree Randolph will put the Falcons up 14-0.

Crews-Naylor drops back and launches the ball caught by Andre Hall in the end zone. Fairmont leads 21-0.

Wesleyan does answer, however. Hand off to Shaq Freeman-Parks and he takes it all the way to put the Bobcats on the board. The Falcons still lead 21-6 at the half.

Into the second, Crews-Naylor launches it and it is caught in the end zone again by Andre Hall. The Falcons hold onto the lead to win 42-13 against Wesleyan.

Jason Woodman and company finish the season 5-5, despite the rough start.