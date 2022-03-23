BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Glenville State University Pioneers women’s basketball team won its Final Four matchup Wednesday evening to advance to the Division II national championship game for the first time in school history.

Glenville State defeated Grand Valley State (Mich.) 77–53. The team will play the winner of North Georgia and Western Washington in the title game on Friday at 8 p.m.

Kim Stephens has been named D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. (Courtesy: Glenville State University Athletics)

Also on Wednesday, Glenville State head coach Kim Stephens was honored as the D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

With the win in the Final Four, Stephens has led the Pioneers to a 34-1 record this season.