Glenville State Beats Concord CFB Highlights

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A beautiful day for some college football at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.

Pioneers Head Coach Mike Keller faces off against his former team for the first time since taking the job at Glenville State.

Slow start for both teams here in the first quarter. Concord gets in the end zone first as Derek Kincaid runs one in for the Mountain Lions, they go up 10-3.

Pioneers gain momentum as Timothy Heltzel connects with Edward Webber diving into the end zone for a Pioneers touchdown. Glenville State ties it up 10-10 going into the half.

Going into the third quarter, Heltzel hits Javon Butler in stride and he takes it in for a Pioneers score, putting the Pioneers on top 17-10…

The game goes into overtime and the Pioneers hang on to this one The final score 27-20.