Glenville State beats Wheeling after huge third quarter

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – Wheeling University visits Glenville to take on the Pioneers.

In the first half the Cardinals held the Pioneers to three points and Wheeling leads 14-3 going into the half.

Second half now, Pioneers have the ball and Jalen McNair launches is and Javon Butler makes the catch in the end zone. The Pioneers shrink the Cardinals lead by 4.

Wheeling has possession and Tucker Strachan throw it but right into the hands of Delonte Hood. Pick six for Glenville and the Pioneers take the lead now 17-14.

McNair hands off to Mario Pender and he will cut to the outside and takes it all the way. Pender puts the nail in the coffin for the Cardinals as he rushes for 44 yards for the touchdown. Glenville leads 24-14.

Glenville State starting to gain momentum now and will keep this lead and beat the Cardinals 24-14.

Dom Cizauskas and company holds the Wheeling offense to no score at all in the second half.

Pioneers are now 5-4 on the season as they take on the undefeated Notre Dame College Falcons next Saturday.