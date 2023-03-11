GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY)

Glenville State University is trying for their second DII Women’s National Championship. Tonight against Elizabeth City they made it evident it was not their first time playing on such a large stage.

In the third quarter, Dream Cherry made a wide-open bucket from behind the arc that made the game 50-39. Soon after, Mickayla Perdue made a jumper look effortless. Breanna Campbell’s three pointer would extend the lead to 67-43.

In the end, Glenville’s offensive game gave them an 86-60 victory, but Head Coach Kim Stephens said defense will make the difference moving forward.