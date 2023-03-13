GLENVILLE, W.Va (WBOY)

Last years DII National Champions are in the big dance once again, and after watching them push their way through the Atlantic Regional it is easy to understand how they got here. The first basket of the game Mickayla Perdue set the tone for the entirety of the game with a behind the arc splash. Breanna Campbell soon followed with that same energy. Shippensburg pulled ahead at 15-9, but that would not last long because the Pioneers came out of the first quarter ahead 21-17. In the second quarter, it was Hya Haywood, who drove past her defenders for an easy layup, followed by a layup from Dream Cherry. Glenville went into halftime with another shot from downtown by Perdue and a 16 point lead. But they were not done there, because in the third quarter they only pulled away even more. In the third quarter, Campbell found an open j and did not waste the opportunity. Then Campbell found Dream Cherry for the reverse layup again. In the fourth quarter there was another no doubter by Campbell, and the game ended with a layup by Haywood. Glenville plans to keep this same energy going into the final Atlantic Regional game. The Pioneers defeated Shippensburg 107-76 and they’ll face West Chester on Monday night.