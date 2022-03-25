BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team won the national championship over Western Washington University on Friday night.

After trailing by two points at halftime, Glenville State outscored Western Washington by 15 points in the second half to secure an 85–72 victory.

(Courtesy: Glenville State University)

With this win, Glenville State has secured its first-ever national championship in any sport.

The Lady Pioneers finished the 2021–22 season with a record of 35–1. The team also broke the record for the most points scored in a single NCAA tournament.