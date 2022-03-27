GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers made their return to the Waco Center Saturday night, where fans greeted them in the parking lot after their basketball title win in their first-ever national championship game.

A host of state and local police, as well as numerous fire trucks, escorted the Lady Pioneers around town and then to the Waco Center. The team won the first national title in school history and broke the record for the most points scored in a single NCAA Tournament in defeating Western Washington in Birmingham, Ala.

“You can’t top this. This is remarkable. Our escort in was great, all of the West Virginia fans have been phenomenal. Everyone has asked me, ‘has it sunk in yet, has it sunk in?’ This make it sink in. This is pretty awesome,” said head coach Kim Stephens.

Stephens said that throughout the season, the players worked hard to play as a team, along with improving their skill sets.

“It feels amazing, like the support we have here in Glenville means everything to me. Like, we couldn’t do this without our community and our fans. And, they made a 10-hour trip, a lot of them were there, and it was a great support system, and we’re just really thankful for them,” said guard Zakiyah Winfield.

Winfield said she was shocked and speechless and that winning an NCAA Championship was a goal she and her teammates had set since the first day of the season. She also said a lot of hard work went into winning each game and that the team “grinded every day.”

“It’s crazy, I have never experienced anything like this, and it’s crazy coming to because where I live in Sweden, it’s a big town, and coming to a small town, it’s even more support here than back home. So, it’s the pros of living in a small town, I guess, because everyone is so supportive and just loves the team,” said guard Vendela Danielsson.

Danielsson stated that it has been one of the hardest years of her life, and that she and the team have been working hard throughout the season. She also said all of that hard work paid off with a national championship win.

Glenville State University finished the season with a 35–1 record.