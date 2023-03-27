Huntington, W.Va. — Kim Stephens led Glenville State to back to back Final Fours and a 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship, and now she has accepted the Head Coach position at Marshall University. Stephens becomes the eighth head coach in program history for the Herd, replacing Tony Kemper who left to accept the same position at central Arkansas.



After seven seasons in Glenville, Stephens finishes with an overall record of 191-23. As a Parkersburg native, and Glenville State Alum, she takes over a Marshall program that finished 17-14 in the 2022-23 season. Marshall’s roster also includes a number of former West Virginia high school standouts, including Fairmont Senior All-Stater Meredith Maier.