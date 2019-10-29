MEC Media Day: Falcons return four starters under Stephanie Andersons lead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference held its Media Day on Friday.

The Lady Fighting Falcons are in the same boat with a new head coach as well as the Mens program.

Although she is the new program leader, she is not new to the program. Stephanie Anderson spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for the Falcons.

Anderson gets the benefit of returning four of their starters including Sierra Kotchman who joined the 1,000 point club as a sophomore last year.

“Most importantly beyond that the kids are working extremely hard. They’re working harder than they ever have been. Trying to change the culture one day at a time. They’re taking pride in everything that they do. They’re trying to put a stamp on this thing and make it their own,” Falcons Head Coach Stephanie Anderson said. “With that being said the Mountain East is a tough conference and like I said they’re eager to compete. As my first year as a head coach, I couldn’t be more happy to have this group with me than anybody else.”

Fairmont State also focuses on improving defensive strategy from last season. The Falcons kick off their season at home against Lock Haven Nov. 8.

