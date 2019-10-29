Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

MEC Media Day: Tim Koenig says all players must step up for success this season

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference held its Media Day on Friday.

The Fairmont State Mens Basketball program welcomes new head coach Tim Koenig after previous coach Joe Mazulla moved onto the Boston Celtics.

Koenig with lots of MEC experience under his belt as reigning conference coach of the year.

A new coach isn’t the only new feature to this team. With no returning seniors the team sees many new names added to the roster.

With that being said the young team does return two starters… Kenzie Melko-Marshall and Cole Vonhandorf.

“We need contributions up and down the roster. We can’t just be looking at Kenzie and Cole. Everybody up and down the roster we need the contributions on and off the court to be successful. Our guys know we’ve got to play hard, we’ve got to play together, we’ve got to play smart in order to get to where we want to be,” Falcons Head Coach Tim Koenig said.

And where they want to be is at the top of the conference. The Falcons have five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past seven seasons. They’ll look to make a sixth starting with their first home game against Millersville November 8th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories