MEC Media Day: Tim Koenig says all players must step up for success this season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference held its Media Day on Friday.

The Fairmont State Mens Basketball program welcomes new head coach Tim Koenig after previous coach Joe Mazulla moved onto the Boston Celtics.

Koenig with lots of MEC experience under his belt as reigning conference coach of the year.

A new coach isn’t the only new feature to this team. With no returning seniors the team sees many new names added to the roster.

With that being said the young team does return two starters… Kenzie Melko-Marshall and Cole Vonhandorf.

“We need contributions up and down the roster. We can’t just be looking at Kenzie and Cole. Everybody up and down the roster we need the contributions on and off the court to be successful. Our guys know we’ve got to play hard, we’ve got to play together, we’ve got to play smart in order to get to where we want to be,” Falcons Head Coach Tim Koenig said.

And where they want to be is at the top of the conference. The Falcons have five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past seven seasons. They’ll look to make a sixth starting with their first home game against Millersville November 8th.