Morgantown, W.Va.—It may only be June, but several local high schools took to the grid iron today over at WVU on Mountaineer Field for seven on seven football. Morgantown, University, Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior all participated.

This is an event put on by Mountaineer Head Football Coach Neal Brown, along with his full staff, and thirty players. It allows high schools in West Virginia and other surrounding states to have the experience to use WVU football facilities, while getting repetitions and learning from some of the best.

It also allows great interaction between high school players, high school coaches, and collegiate coaches.