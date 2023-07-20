CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Back to school is almost here! Here are the first day of school dates for public schools in north central West Virginia.
Monongalia County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 22
- Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 23
Harrison County Schools
- 1st through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
- Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 28
- Pre-K – Monday, Sept. 5
Marion County Schools
- 1st through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
- Kindergarten and Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 23
Doddridge County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Half Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Other half Pre-K – Thursday, Aug. 31
- All Pre-K students – Tuesday, Sept. 5
Lewis County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
- Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28
Upshur County Schools
- Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 16
- All other students – Thursday, Aug. 17
Randolph County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 23
- Pre-K – Tuesday, Sept. 5
Barbour County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
- Pre-K – Thursday, Aug. 24
Taylor County Schools
- 1st through 12th – Friday, Aug. 25
- Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 28
- Pre-K names A-L – Monday, Aug, 28
- Pre-K names M-Z – Tuesday, Aug. 29
Preston County Schools
- Staggered start – Monday, Aug. 21 to Wednesday, Aug. 23
- All students 1st through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 24
- Kindergarten and Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28
Tucker County Schools
- 1st through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Kindergarten – Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Pre-K – Monday, Sept. 11
Gilmer County Schools
- Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
- Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28
Ritchie County Schools
- 1st through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
- Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 21
- Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28
Webster County Schools
- All students – Monday, Aug. 21