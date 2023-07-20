CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Back to school is almost here! Here are the first day of school dates for public schools in north central West Virginia.

Monongalia County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 22
  • Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 23

Harrison County Schools

  • 1st through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
  • Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 28
  • Pre-K – Monday, Sept. 5

Marion County Schools

  • 1st through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
  • Kindergarten and Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 23

Doddridge County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 16
  • Half Pre-K – Wednesday, Aug. 30
  • Other half Pre-K – Thursday, Aug. 31
  • All Pre-K students – Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lewis County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Monday, Aug. 21
  • Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28

Upshur County Schools

  • Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 16
  • All other students – Thursday, Aug. 17

Randolph County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • Pre-K – Tuesday, Sept. 5

Barbour County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
  • Pre-K – Thursday, Aug. 24

Taylor County Schools

  • 1st through 12th – Friday, Aug. 25
  • Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 28
  • Pre-K names A-L – Monday, Aug, 28
  • Pre-K names M-Z – Tuesday, Aug. 29

Preston County Schools

  • Staggered start – Monday, Aug. 21 to Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • All students 1st through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 24
  • Kindergarten and Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28

Tucker County Schools

  • 1st through 12th grade – Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • Kindergarten – Tuesday, Sept. 5
  • Pre-K – Monday, Sept. 11

Gilmer County Schools

  • Kindergarten through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
  • Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28

Ritchie County Schools

  • 1st through 12th grade – Thursday, Aug. 17
  • Kindergarten – Monday, Aug. 21
  • Pre-K – Monday, Aug. 28

Webster County Schools

  • All students – Monday, Aug. 21