CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for something to do in Bridgeport, Buckhannon or Roanoke, West Virginia, there are now ice rinks open for the winter season.

Temporary synthetic rinks that are made of polyethylene plastic are already open in Lewis and Upshur counties, and the one in Bridgeport opens this week on Friday, Dec. 8.

Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Rink will be located near the tennis courts and City Pool and will cost $15 for skate rental and one hour of skating. Online reservations are required and can be made here, although walk-ins may be allowed depending on capacity. Payments must be made using a card. Hours for the Bridgeport rink are as follows:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stonewall

The rink at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke has been open since Thanksgiving and costs $25 for a two-hour session, including skate rental. The hours are as follows for the rink that is located on the resort’s patio by the lake:

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buckhannon

After success from having a synthetic rink in July, Buckhannon decided to bring the rink back for the holiday season. It will be available until Dec. 26 at The Lot on Main Street and will even be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Snowshoe

A rink will also be opening at Snowshoe Mountain at the Silver Creek Lodge, but it won’t be open until after Christmas. Tickets will be $35 for an hour and 45-minute session and can be reserved here.

Morgantown

If you’re set on skating on real ice, there is one real ice rink in north central West Virginia. Although there was some debate last year about whether it would reopen this year, the Morgantown Ice Arena is open in White Park. Public admission is $5 for adults. More information is available here.