CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four Jersey Mike’s stores in West Virginia will be donating 100% of sales to WVU Medicine Children’s on Wednesday, March 29.

Stores in Clarksburg, Morgantown, Triadelphia and Charles Town will be participating. Many restaurants donate a portion or total of profit, but this fundraiser donates all sales, meaning that every penny you spend on your meal will go to help children and families.

During an interview with WBOY’s 304 Today earlier this month, Andy Manzo, area director for Jersey Mike’s, said, “it’s a simple message, giving to make a difference in somebody’s life and to help children and, you know, high risk maternal care is a really good cause for us to give back to, so we’re looking forward to it.”

In north central West Virginia, locations are at 270 Emily Dr. in Clarksburg and at 525 Granville Sq. in Morgantown. Purchases can be made in-store or on the app for pickup or delivery, according to WVU Medicine Children’s.

WVU Medicine Children’s raised more than $501,243 during its Day of Giving last week on March 22, including $25,000 donated by WBOY’s parent company Nexstar.