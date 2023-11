CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After kicking off last month, Operation Christmas Child is collecting boxes in north central West Virginia this week.

During the packing period, people fill shoe boxes with gifts, and then the organization sends the boxes to children across the world for Christmas. If you have a box you need to drop off, here’s a full list of local locations, dates and times:

Bridgeport – Simpson Creek Baptist in Bridgeport

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 14: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 15: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 16: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 17: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 18: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 20: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Shinnston – Lighthouse on Rebecca Street

Mon, Nov. 13: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 14: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 15: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 16: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 17: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 18: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 19: 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 20: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Salem – Salem Seventh Day Baptist Church on E Main Street

Mon, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Jane Lew – Harmony United Methodist Church on Hackers Creek Road

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Weston – First Baptist Church on 2nd Street

Mon, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Morgantown – Fresh Harvest Assembly of God on Canyon Road

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 3-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-noon

Morgantown – The Christian Missionary Alliance Church on Elmhurst Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from noon-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, noon-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fairmont – Central United Methodist Church on Fairmont Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Mannington – First Baptist Church on Clarksburg Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9-11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 7-9 a.m.

Buckhannon – Wayside Southern Baptist Church on Brushy Fork Road

Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Buckhannon – First Baptist Church on Hart Avenue

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 13: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Grafton – First Baptist Church on Webster Pike Route 119

Mon, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Wed, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 17: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 18: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Philippi – Southern Baptist Church of Philippi on Barbour County Highway

Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

West Union – West Union Baptist Church on Cottage Avenue

Mon, Nov. 13: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Glenville – Camden Flats Baptist Church on Kanawha Street

Mon, Nov. 13: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Elkins – First Baptist Church on Randolph Avenue

Mon, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Beverly – Tygart Valley Ministries on Main Street

Mon, Nov. 13: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Mabie – Harrison Community Church on Cassity Road

Mon, Nov. 13: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Tue, Nov. 14: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Wed, Nov. 15: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Thu, Nov. 16: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Fri, Nov. 17: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Sat, Nov. 18: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Sun, Nov. 19: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Mon, Nov. 20: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Terra Alta – First United Methodist Church on State Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-noon

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Reedsville – Mill Chapel Church on Kingwood Pike

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-noon

Monday, Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Bruceton Mills – Little Sandy Church of the Nazarene on Little Sandy Road

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Eglon (Preston County) – Maple Spring Church on Maple Spring Highway

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Not seeing a location near you? Search more drop-off locations here. For more information about what can and cannot be packed into the boxes, visit the Operation Christmas Child website.