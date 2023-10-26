CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local law enforcement across the country are providing a safe way to dispose of unneeded medications.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, the following locations in the north central West Virginia area will be participating:
Harrison
- Clarksburg Police Department, 222 West Main St., Clarksburg
- Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Dr., Clarksburg
- Sam’s Club, 200 Emily Dr., Clarksburg
- Walgreens, 505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg
- Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center, 550 Emily Dr., Clarksburg
- WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment, 2350 Murphys Run Rd., Bridgeport
Monongalia
- Kroger, 500 Suncrest Town Ctr., Morgantown
- Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, 116 Walnut St., Morgantown
- Mon General Hospital, 1200 JD Anderson Dr., Morgantown
- Pierpont Landing Pharmacy, 7000 Mid Atlantic Dr., Morgantown
- The Village at Heritage Point, 1 Heritage Point Rd., Morgantown
Marion
- Fairmont Police Department, 500 Quincy St., Fairmont
Braxton
- Braxton County Court House (In front), 300 Main St., Sutton
Unused and expired medications as well as pet medications will be accepted. To find other locations across the state, search for a location near you on the DEA’s website. To find a year-round pharmaceutical disposal location, you can search for your ZIP code here.
During the last National Prescription Take Back Day in April, West Virginians returned more than 5,612 pounds of unused medications.