CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local law enforcement across the country are providing a safe way to dispose of unneeded medications.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, the following locations in the north central West Virginia area will be participating:

Harrison

Clarksburg Police Department, 222 West Main St., Clarksburg

Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Dr., Clarksburg

Sam’s Club, 200 Emily Dr., Clarksburg

Walgreens, 505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg

Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center, 550 Emily Dr., Clarksburg

WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment, 2350 Murphys Run Rd., Bridgeport

Monongalia

Kroger, 500 Suncrest Town Ctr., Morgantown

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, 116 Walnut St., Morgantown

Mon General Hospital, 1200 JD Anderson Dr., Morgantown

Pierpont Landing Pharmacy, 7000 Mid Atlantic Dr., Morgantown

The Village at Heritage Point, 1 Heritage Point Rd., Morgantown

Marion

Fairmont Police Department, 500 Quincy St., Fairmont

Braxton

Braxton County Court House (In front), 300 Main St., Sutton

Unused and expired medications as well as pet medications will be accepted. To find other locations across the state, search for a location near you on the DEA’s website. To find a year-round pharmaceutical disposal location, you can search for your ZIP code here.

During the last National Prescription Take Back Day in April, West Virginians returned more than 5,612 pounds of unused medications.