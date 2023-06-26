CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Independence Day is nearing and in 2023, July 4 is a Tuesday, which means many organized celebrations in north central West Virginia won’t be taking place the day of.

Here are the planned Independence Day celebrations that different cities and towns are hosting this year:

Morgantown

The city is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on Saturday, July 1. The park will open at 5 p.m. and festivities will begin at 7 p.m. There will be a live musical performance, food truck vendors, face painting and space for families to relax. The fireworks show will start once it gets dark, which the city said should be around 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information about events and parking is available here.

Fairmont

Palatine Park in Fairmont will be hosting a free Independence Day event on Saturday, July 1 as part of its Summer Concert Series. Performers will include Byron “Six Six” Cooper, DJ Unique, Weird Science, and Liquid A, and the event will also feature fireworks. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fairview

The town of Fairview in Marion County will be holding 4th of July festivities all day long Tuesday. The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run, followed by the Grand Parade at 10 a.m. The town will also have a magician as well as live music, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. You can visit the town’s website 4th of July website for a full schedule of the day’s events.

Buckhannon

The City of Buckhannon is hosting what it calls “Buckhannon’s biggest Fireworks celebration of the year,” on Friday, June 30 after live entertainment at Jawbone Park.

Maniac Mountain Haunted House is also hosting “The Best Firework Show in West Virginia,” an event that will include fireworks, a 400-foot waterslide and a live DJ on Saturday, July 1. Tailgating for the event is encouraged, and primitive camping is available Friday and Saturday, according to Maniac Mountain’s Facebook page. Entry to the event is $10.

Elkins

A live concert at the Rotary Amphitheater in Elkins Town Square will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 and the fireworks display will begin after the concert. Organizers say that the show will feature almost double the number of fireworks as last year’s, and have provided a map that lays out the best viewing area for the show.

Shinnston

The Shinnston Community Band will perform in the lead-up to a fireworks show at Ferguson Memorial Park on Sunday, July 2. The concert will begin around 8 p.m. and fireworks will start around dusk. Admission to the event is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase, according to a Facebook event. The rain date will be Monday, July 3.

Weston

On July 1 Weston will hold its Independence Day celebration on Water Street. According to a post by the Lewis County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Fireman’s Parade will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a street fair. The Flame Queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. with live music running from 7:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

Stonewall Resort is hosting a fireworks show for day guests and overnight visitors on Tuesday, July 4 at around 9:30 p.m. The resort is holding more Independence Day-themed events all weekend. Click here to see the full schedule of events.

Snowshoe

Snowshoe Mountain is hosting a weekend full of activities on July 1 and 2. Saturday’s events will include live music from multiple bands and artists and a 5K run, and on Sunday, there will be more live music, a salsa cookoff and a mountain-top fireworks display. The fireworks will start at 9:30 and are best viewed from Skidder Slope, according to Snowshoe Mountain’s website.

On Monday, there will also be “Village Games,” including a seed spitting contest, ice cream eating contest, and bubble-blowing contest.

Thomas

Mountaineer Days is set to take place in Thomas on Saturday, July 1. The Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks event will also have live music all day, a parade, food and craft vendors, kids bounce houses, a 5K/2K race and a cake walk, according to the Facebook event. A full schedule is available on the event’s website.

Octopus Kite at Canaan Resort (Courtesy: Canaan Valley Resort)

Canaan Valley

The weekend before Independence Day, Canaan Valley Resort will be holding Windfest Weekend. While it’s not exactly Fourth of July fireworks, the sky will be full of kites for the event. There will be kite-flying and building demonstrations, live music and hiking and stargazing opportunities, according to a press release. The event will kick off with a stargazing party at 9 p.m. on Friday, and kite activities for both children and adults will happen throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will also perform at Bear Paw Plaza at 3 p.m. on Saturday. A full schedule for the weekend is available on Canaan Valley’s website.

Don’t see your celebration on here? email WBOYdigital@nexstar.tv.