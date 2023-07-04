CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Blenko Glass Company Monday announced that its Festival of Glass is returning in 2023 after two hiatus years.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the company said that the event would take place the weekend of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 in Milton, West Virginia.

This year’s festival will be a “full return to the Festival’s programming,” according to the post. Festival times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The theme will be “Be There or Be Square” and the company designed a limited, specialty decanter for the festival called “Square Peg.” The company said it has a square neck and flared lip with a watercolor swirl across its midsection, topped with a blown stopper. They will be for sale at the visitor center.

Blenko said there will also be a commemorative event suncatcher in Topaz and t-shirts with the 2023 festival online and at the visitor center.

Friday’s events include an opportunity to blow your own 384 water bottle, windchimes, nightlights or garden mosaic stepping stones as well as “Design Your Own” experiences.

Most of the events will be on Saturday, according to the post, with a full schedule of classes, demonstrations, food, drink and music; there will also be local artisans, vendors and food trucks set up on the factory campus, as well as glassblowing demonstrations.

Class tickets will go up for sale on Blenko’s website on Wednesday, July 5, the post said.