CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halloween isn’t just for the kids! If you’re too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.

Spooktacular in Elkins

This “Adult Spooktacular Evening” is being held at the Scott Hill Mansion in Elkins “on the hill, under the tent.” The evening will include music, dancing, hay rides, a bonfire, a costume contest and a cash bar starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Costumes are strongly suggested, and anyone not wearing a costume should at least dress in Halloween colors for the event.

Individual tickets for the events are $25 plus a purchase fee, or a table of eight tickets can be purchased for $175. Reservations for the event are required, and guests are asked to use the entrance on Georgetown Road upon arrival. Click here to make your reservation.

Spooktacular Dance Party

Celebrate Halloween weekend with a spooky dance party in the Stonewall Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Stonewall Resort website says, “Come dressed in your best costume and get your groove on with DJ Alex O’Neal!” This event is from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will include dancing the night away to “your favorite party anthems,” a cash bar and an adult costume contest with prizes. The costume contest will be judged on “most original,” “scariest,” and “funniest.”

Individual tickets without overnight accommodations are available for $25, and Stonewall Spooktacular packages that include overnight lakeside accommodations and access to the event start at $199 per couple. Click here to buy tickets.

The Asylum Ball

A costume contest and live music event all under one roof. The event will feature four different music groups and a costume contest with five different categories to enter: Scariest, sexiest, best couple/group, superhero/villain, and funniest. Earning first place will net you $400 and four tickets for the Halloween Ghost Hunt, second and third place will get you $200 and $100 respectively and also come with two tickets to the Halloween Ghost Hunt. Contestants can only enter one category.

You must be 18 years or older with a valid ID to enter. The party is BYOB and guests must be 21 or older to drink. Advance tickets are on sale now for $30 or can be bought at the door for $35. Click here to buy your tickets or to find out more information on The Asylum Ball.

Witches and Warlock Adult Tea-Vent

“Gather your ‘Ghoulfriends’ and favorite warlock and ride your broomsticks to The Tea Shoppe for a Halloween-themed evening tea service!” Activities include a contest for best dressed and cackling contests.

The service comes with one complimentary “Menacing” mimosa for guests who are 21 and older, and non-alcoholic beverages are included with your ticket.

Reservations are required for the Morgantown event, and tickets cost $30 per person. Additional glasses of mimosa or wine can be purchased at the event. More information can be found here.