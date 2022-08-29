CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg will host the 43rd West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, presented by Dan Cava Toyota, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.

The festival is free to attend and will include a booth with fresh, hot fritti on 3rd and Main streets by City Hall.

Events will include:

Friday:

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at noon at the Antero Resources Main Stage and the Coronation Reception will follow immediately after.

Bingo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Main and 3rd streets.

The Clarksburg Community Action Building is hosting an art exhibit at the festival from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday:

The Grand Feature Parade will start at 10 a.m.

The Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show will hold hour-long performances at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Canned Pepper Contest and Homemade Wine Contest will be judged and winners will be announced at noon.

An Authors Forum at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Bingo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Main and 3rd streets.

Sunday:

Outdoor Mass will be held at the Antero Resources Main Stage at 10 a.m.

The Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show will hold hour-long performances at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Main and 3rd streets.

During the author’s panel on Saturday, Service League Historian and author Mary Louise “Cookie” Schultz will present the latest in her Tobias the Mouse children’s book series, “Tobias: Tales from the Past at the Old Stone House.”

Live music will be performed throughout the festival on the Antero Resources Main Stage. The full music lineup is available on the festival’s website.