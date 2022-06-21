CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced.

The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties in north central West Virginia.

Monongalia County

City of Morgantown – The City of Morgantown’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration will begin at Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater at 5 p.m. on July 4 and will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more. The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. More information is available here.

Morgantown Running – The Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th race is scheduled for Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m. and the kids’ race will start at 9:30 a.m. The 4-mile loop starts at Morgantown Running on Beechurst Avenue. Click here for more information about how to register.

Harrison County

City of Shinnston – The Shinnston Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for July 1 at 6 p.m. at Ferguson Memorial Park. Festivities include music, fireworks, a bouncy house and “Heavenly Hoagies”. The rain date is July 2.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – The orchestra’s “Celebrate America 4th of July Tour” will come through Clarksburg on Saturday, July 2. The free performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater. Click here for more information.

Preston County

Town of Fairview – An “old-fashioned celebration” is planned for Monday, July 4 with the theme of “The American Spirit”. The celebrations include the Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run, the grand parade at 10 a.m., several concerts and much more. Entrance and activities are free. Click here for more information. Those who want to participate in the parade can contact Belinda Moore at 681-404-2470 or belinda.frausto@gmail.com.

Yonderville Music & Arts Festival – Yonderville’s 5th year will run from June 30 through July 4 in Marvin’s Mountaintop in Masontown.

Lewis County

City of Weston – The 2022 Independence Day Celebration & Street Fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Weston Town Hub at 31 Main Ave. The parade will be held at 6 p.m., and events include the town’s first porch party, live music, vendors and more. Click here for information.

Tucker County

Canaan Valley Resort – Windfest 2022 will take place from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3. The festival includes wagon rides, marshmallow roasts, scenic chairlift rides, kite building workshops and more. Click here for more information.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – The orchestra’s “Celebrate America 4th of July Tour” will perform at the Canaan Valley Resort on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. It is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Are we missing your event? Send a press release or email to news@wboy.com.