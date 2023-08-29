PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Philippi Tuesday announced the music lineup for the Winnie’s Attic LLC 2nd Annual Cupcake Jubilee and it includes our own 304 Today host Lauren Winans.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. and live music will be playing throughout.

On Tuesday, the City of Philippi announced that Sam Eplin, whose song “Songbird” recently went viral, will be one of the one of the performers. The full lineup is as follows:

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Cody Maxwell

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Rich Halmuth

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Zachary Ramsey

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sam Eplin

4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. Lauren Winans with Seth Maynard

All of the musical acts will be at the 17 North Event Center.

The event allows cupcake bakers from around the state to sell their wares and face off for cash prizes in a cupcake competition where the cupcakes will be judged based on the overall best testing and looking, the next best taking and the next best looking.

The judging will take place at 2 p.m. with winners announced at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees can also pick their favorite cupcake with the People’s Choice Award, buying tickets between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced at 5 p.m.