CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With November upon us, it is time to celebrate adoptive families and child welfare workers who help children for National Adoption Month.

To celebrate the month, Mission WV has partnered with businesses around the state to offer free or discounted rates for foster, adoptive or relative/kinship families.

Here are some events being offered across the state:

Bridgeport: Planet X Laser Tag is offering 2 free laser tags per day (per family) during the month of November for foster, adoptive and relative/kinship families.

Charleston: Clay Center Admission Free Day, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Huntington: Huntington Museum of Art – Admission free day for foster, adopt, relative/kinship families on Nov. 19. Also has a Saturday KidsArt program: a free program for children in grades K – 5 that is held every Saturday in the back studios from 1-3 p.m. Pump Up The Fun – $2 off for Pop-N-Time during the month of November for foster, adoptive and relative/kinship families. Use code FAMILY.

Morgantown: WOW Factory – will provide 1 complimentary 4″ Tile per child, limited to 100 total for foster, adoptive, and relative/kinship families.

Parkersburg: Planet X is offering 2 free laser tags per day (per family) during the month of November for foster, adoptive, and relative/kinship families.

Wheeling: Oglebay Zoo is offering free admission for children in foster, adoptive, and relative/kinship families during the month of November.



Mission WV is an organization that works to help youth and families. Their mission statement says,”we promote positive futures by recruiting foster families, providing life skills education and creating community connections.”