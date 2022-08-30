CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Tuesday announced that it will host the 2022 West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant in October.

The West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant is free to participants and open to girls and women ages five-and-up with a disability who reside in West Virginia. Each participant receives a crown, trophy, t-shirt, and a “crowning moment” on stage so that they can feel like a queen for a day.

The pageant will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m., according to a press release from the Robinson Grand.

“Miss Amazing provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to consider their goals, step outside of their comfort zones, and build networks of support and potentially lifelong friendships,” said Robinson Grand Managing Director Ian McAra.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online or by phone at the ticket center at 855-773-6283.

More information about the pageant is available online.