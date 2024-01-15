MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wedding vendors from around the area came together at the Small Town Wedding Expo at Mylan Park Sunday so couples planning weddings could peruse their services in one place.

Couples could shop around for decorators, caterers, DJs, tailors, bakers, and of course bridal dress shops. The Expo also featured a secondhand sale where anyone could come to sell their leftover material from their wedding for those looking to save money and prevent things from being thrown away.

Sarah Cole and her husband, as well as their friends, recently had their wedding. They saw the Expo on Facebook and decided to come with extra decorations, shoes, and clothes from their weddings. Rather than throwing the things away, they came to see if other brides could use them, Cole also pointed out the savings.

“It’s a little bit cheaper than the store or online where it’s double the price,” Cole said.

Leslie Stalnaker of All Events WV, which organized the Expo l, also brought up another way for couples to save money: Booking the vendors early.

“Book early,” Stalnaker said. “Book them a year before, two years before your wedding day. You get those year prices.”

Stalnaker said the next Small Town Wedding Expo is expected to be Jan. 12, 2025.