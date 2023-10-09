CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Trick-or-treat is fun, but what about the adults? If you’re too old to go door to door for candy, there are several events geared toward adults where you can still get dressed up and enjoy the spooky vibes.

Here’s a list of Halloween parties and spooky events happening this October in north central West Virginia.

“Death by Dessert” Dinner Theater in Buckhannon

The Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Buckhannon Community Theater experience at the Colonial Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets can be purchased for $75 each by calling or emailing the Chamber at 304-472-1722 or info@buchamber.com. A ticket includes dinner prepared by the Opera House, dessert prepared by Chef Dale Hawkins and one drink. There will also be a cash bar available. More information is available on the Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

October Arts Walk in Morgantown

The last Morgantown Arts Walk of the season falls on Friday the 13th. Although this event isn’t only for adults, organizers Hoot and Howl describe it as trick-or-treating for adults. The event is taking place from 6-9 p.m. on High Street in Morgantown. Entry is free and there will be vendors and goodie bags. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, follow the Facebook event.

Spooktacular in Elkins

For the second year in a row, the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce is hosting an adult Spooktacular evening at the new event space at Scott Hill. The evening will include a bonfire, music and dancing, and a cash bar, according to the Chamber. This year’s event is happening at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets for the event are $25 each and include admission and appetizers. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes because there will be a prize for costume contest winners. More information is available on the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The Asylum Ball in Weston

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is holding its annual Asylum Ball on Saturday, Oct. 21 this year. The evening includes a costume contest with multiple categories and a chance to win cash and overnight ghost hunts at the Asylum as well as music throughout the night. Tickets cost $30 each if purchased in advance and $35 at the entrance. The party is BOYB and all partygoers must be at least 21 years old. More information about the event, costume contest and tickets is available at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum website.

The Haunting Dinner & After Party in Roanoke

Stonewall Resort in Lewis County is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Show followed by a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets for the event cost $70 and include admission to both events as well as dinner. “We encourage all guests to dress up in their spookiest, funniest, or most creative costumes,” said Stonewall Resort’s website. The event will take place in the Stonewall Ballroom from 7-11 p.m. For more information about the event, menu and tickets, click here.