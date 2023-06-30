CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have a free weekend in July, consider going to one of these one-of-a-kind West Virginia festivals.

July 8: New Deal Festival – Arthurdale

The New Deal Festival is just good West Virginia-style fun. With activities like an antique car show, pie contest, watermelon eating contest, craft beer garden, cornhole tournament, hay rides, kids farm zoo and live music, there is something for everybody. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-11 and free for children under 5, and tickets must be purchased before July 3.

A full list of activities is available on the New Deal Festival website. The event will be at the grounds of the Arthurdale Center Hall and the New Deal Homestead Museum.

July 13-15: 4848 Festival – Snowshoe

This three day festival includes a long music lineup across three stages. The 4848 Festival takes place at Snowshoe Mountain, the second highest point in West Virginia, at an elevation of 4,848 feet. In addition to music, festivalgoers can enjoy microbrews, delicious food and authentic craft vendors, scenic-lift rides, Festival Express Shuttles, Split Rock pools, eurobungy, climbing wall and Shavers Lake Activities including; swimming, paddle boats, canoes, kayaks, plus hiking trails, beach, and lake-side hammocks, according to the event website.

Festival tickets for adults start at $295, but there also tickets that include camping for an additional $30 and ticket packages that include room, vacation rental or RV pass.

July 14-16: Bike Bash WV – Bruceton Mills

Formerly known as the Dirt Rag Dirt Fest, Bike Bash WV is being held in Preston County and is a bike lovers dream. The event will have “an amazing trail-network,” skills clinics, a product and social expo, food, campfires, group rides, shuttle service and bands as well as family-friendly activities.

A full schedule for the event is available here, and tickets are available here. The event is limiting attendance to 800 people, so make sure to get your ticket in advance.

July 26-29: Grecian Festival – Wheeling

Of course, food is the highlights of the Grecian Festival. Pastisio, Mousaka, Tiropita, Spanakopita, Keftethes, Grapeleaves, Greek Village Salad and Yiayia’s Rice Pudding are all on the menu along with Baklava Cheesecake or Ladopsomo, a fried Greek bread sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. The festival will also have Greek dancers, wine and music. More information is available here.

July 29: West Virginia Hotdog Festival – Huntington

Whether you like coleslaw on your hotdogs or not, the West Virginia Hotdog Festival is the perfect festival for the whole family, including your dog. Activities include a hotdog eating contest, root beer chugging contest, Weiner dog race and pooch parade/costume contest. There will be a “KidZone” and “PetZone” and a dozen of the of the state’s top hotdog vendors. The event will take place in Pullman Square in Huntington; more information is available here.

This list does not include Independence Day celebrations; for a list of Fourth of July events happening in north central West Virginia, click here.