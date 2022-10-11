CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced. More Trick or Treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.

Harrison County:

North View: North View UMC Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Clarksburg: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat (Clarksburg AMP) – Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Stonewood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bridgeport: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County:

Lewis County: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Weston: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Jane Lew: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort (Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot) – Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Robert L. Bland Middle School (Athletic Field in Weston) – Oct. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Marion County:

Fairmont: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

White Hall: Middletown Commons Trunk or Treat – Oct. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

East Dale: Trunk or Treat at East Fairmont High School – Oct. 27

Grant Town: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Pleasant Valley: Trunk or Treat at the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Monongalia County

Morgantown: Trick or Treat downtown – Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. Triune Halleck VFD Truck or Treat – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Tropics Trunk or Treat – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m. Clinton District VFD Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m . Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat at Botanic Garden – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat for ages 2-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat for grades K-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.

Camp Mountaineer Trunk or Treat – Oct. 23, 2- p.m.

Preston County

Masontown: Trunk or Treat at Preston Youth Center – Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.

Kingwood: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Randolph County:

Elkins: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Coalton: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 2-3:30 p.m.

Upshur County

Buckhannon: Trick or Treat: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Doddridge County

Halloween Trick or Treat/Family Festival and Fright Night at the Doddridge County Park – Oct. 28 and 29; the event is listed as all day.

Barbour County