CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced. More Trick or Treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.
Harrison County:
- North View: North View UMC Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
- Clarksburg:
- Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat (Clarksburg AMP) – Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
- Stonewood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Bridgeport: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lewis County:
- Lewis County: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
- Weston: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
- Jane Lew: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort (Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot) – Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Robert L. Bland Middle School (Athletic Field in Weston) – Oct. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Marion County:
- Fairmont: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- White Hall:
- Middletown Commons Trunk or Treat – Oct. 26, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- East Dale: Trunk or Treat at East Fairmont High School – Oct. 27
- Grant Town: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
- Pleasant Valley: Trunk or Treat at the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Monongalia County
- Morgantown:
- Trick or Treat downtown – Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
- Triune Halleck VFD Truck or Treat – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
- Tropics Trunk or Treat – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Clinton District VFD Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
- Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat at Botanic Garden – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat for ages 2-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat for grades K-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
- Camp Mountaineer Trunk or Treat – Oct. 23, 2- p.m.
Preston County
- Masontown:
- Trunk or Treat at Preston Youth Center – Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
- Kingwood: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Randolph County:
- Elkins: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Coalton: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 2-3:30 p.m.
Upshur County
- Buckhannon: Trick or Treat: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Doddridge County
- Halloween Trick or Treat/Family Festival and Fright Night at the Doddridge County Park – Oct. 28 and 29; the event is listed as all day.
Barbour County
- Philippi Downtown Merchant Trick-or-Treating: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., includes a costume parade and contest.