CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced. More Trick or Treat dates and locations will be added as they are confirmed.

Harrison County:

  • North View: North View UMC Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
  • Clarksburg:
    • Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
    • City Parks of Clarksburg Trunk or Treat (Clarksburg AMP) – Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
  • Stonewood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Bridgeport: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County:

  • Lewis County: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
  • Weston: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
  • Jane Lew: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
  • Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort (Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot) – Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m. 
  • Trunk or Treat at Robert L. Bland Middle School (Athletic Field in Weston) – Oct. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Marion County:

  • Fairmont: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • White Hall:
    • Middletown Commons Trunk or Treat – Oct. 26, 5:30-7 p.m.
    • Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • East Dale: Trunk or Treat at East Fairmont High School – Oct. 27
  • Grant Town: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
  • Pleasant Valley: Trunk or Treat at the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Monongalia County

  • Morgantown:
    • Trick or Treat downtown – Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
    • Triune Halleck VFD Truck or Treat – Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
    • Tropics Trunk or Treat – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
    • Clinton District VFD Trunk or Treat – Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
    • Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat at Botanic Garden – Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat for ages 2-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat for grades K-5 at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility – Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
  • Camp Mountaineer Trunk or Treat – Oct. 23, 2- p.m.

Preston County

  • Masontown:
    • Trunk or Treat at Preston Youth Center – Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
  • Kingwood: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Randolph County:

  • Elkins: Citywide Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Coalton: Trick or Treat – Oct. 31, 2-3:30 p.m.

Upshur County

  • Buckhannon: Trick or Treat: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Doddridge County

Barbour County