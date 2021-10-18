Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit to make a stop in West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), a traveling tribute to honor and welcome home veterans, will be stopping in West Virginia. This stop is part of the mobile museum’s 2021 tour.

Once it has completed its tour, the MEE will head home and join the “Escort to Arlington” convoy of trucks delivering wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing “interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories” to various locations across the nation.

The WAA MEE will be free and open to the public. Social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place in accordance with the CDCs recommendation.

The event will take place in the Parking lot behind Legion Building off Lawrence St. between Washington & Congress St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WAA representatives and volunteers will be there to talk about the national nonprofit and their volunteer work.

To request the MEE to come to your community, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee.

To find a local participating cemetery near you, go here.