CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be holding a gala to recognize outstanding contributors to the program and to the children and families of West Virginia.

CASA is a child advocacy organization that has helped more than 3,000 children and aims to find stable and loving homes that provide a safe environment free of neglect.

The first-ever “Reclaiming Home Awards Gala” will be held in Charleston, WV at the Four Points Sheraton in Charleston on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

During the event, awards will be presented to leaders in West Virginia that “have stepped up and made a difference in the lives of West Virginia families.”

Award recipients will include:

Judge Anita Harold Ashley

CPS Worker Peggy Pase

CASA Volunteer Fred Rentschler

Community Partner and Funder West Virginia United Way Collaborative

“These individuals and organizations exemplify a sense of community necessary to provide real and tangible support for West Virginia’s children and families. In unique and meaningful ways, each has offered a bright light for those who needed a little extra aid this year,” WV CASA said in a release on Tuesday.

Tickets to the event can be reserved here, and any community members are welcome to attend.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact shanna@wvcasa.org or call 304-543-1056.