FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Medical Center kicked off its holiday season on Monday as it held a tree lighting to kick off its Angel Tree program.

The medical center is encouraging members of Marion County to visit the Angel Tree in the main lobby and adopt an angel.

“I mean obviously it’s a tradition the Salvation Army does every year for the Angel Tree, but I think more and more it’s becoming more and more important to show a need in the community or have the need in the community and then show the support that the community can come together and be present and provide presents,” Lewis Boyce, Fairmont and Taylor County Salvation Army, said.

This is the second year that the medical center has participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program and the two have partnered to make Fairmont a flagship location for the program.

Angel gifts can be dropped off at the Marion County Election Center on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WBOY-12 will also be sharing adoptable Salvation Army Angels throughout the holiday season.