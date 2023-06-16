CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — WBOY 12 News partnered with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring, as well as United Way’s Day of Action.

While partnering with the United Way this year, over 150 people RSVP’d to volunteer in a variety of community projects that spanned between Harrison and Doddridge counties.

Our day began at 8:30 a.m., where all of the volunteers gathered for breakfast and received their project assignments. Before heading out to get started, fundraising campaign chair, Wayne Worth, explained why the day of action and caring is important, his answer was leadership.

“One thing I’ve learned about life, about leadership is that we lead by example, and our actions reflect our leadership, then we build leadership through that, and this is what I see here today. Our actions today, are building the leaders of tomorrow, and the leaders of tomorrow are here in this room,” Worth said.

12 News spent their volunteer time time repairing and cleaning up storm damage to the Harrison County Parks and Recreation’s 4H camping circle. This consisted of raking leaves and sticks and disposing of them, cleaning out the firepit, as well as getting rid of the benches so that new ones could be out in. After finishing the first project, we moved on to help with another.

Other volunteers helped in many different locations. Some painted playground pieces at the Harrison County Park, others helped with gardening at Nazareth Farm. A crew picked up trash alongside Emily Drive in Bridgeport.

One volunteer, along with their workplace explained why they wanted to volunteer. JD Love with BHE GT&S said, “we’re just looking for any and all opportunities to give back to the community and today was a perfect chance to do so. Me personally, I’m very blessed and I feel like any chance I get to kind of return the favor, I’m gonna be all over it, you know?”

Love and his crew helped beautify the bridge area near the Doddridge Family Resource Network. But the volunteering did not end there.

Everyone finished the day off with some lunch from sweet tee’s, that was handed out by a few more members of the 12 News crew. All in all, the day was a huge success as we all helped give back to the communities who give so much to us.