CENTERPOINT, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week is WBOY’s Founder’s Day of Caring, and this year, 12 News is partnering with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and their partner organizations like Nazareth Farm.

Nazareth Farm is a Catholic community non-profit that provides affordable home repair for low-income families in the region. As a non-profit, Nazareth Farm does repairs for no salary or compensation; however, they do ask homeowners to provide payment as a no-interest loan for the cost of materials, as they believe they work with people, not for them.

Allyson Petry, Executive Director at Nazareth Farm said, “Home repair is a huge need, a lot of federal funds and even the new things that look good on news are new apartments or building someone a new house that they can then move into, but a lot of folks don’t have that opportunity, they own their land. They are really proud of where they live, but they still need a ramp or their roof needs repaired, or they need a new door, and so to be able to be with somebody, to go into their home that they’ve put a lot of care and love into and just to be able to make there home safer for them is really, really special.”

Nazareth Farm’s community of staff members serve alongside volunteers of all ages who come from all over the country to work with them for a week. While at Nazareth Farm, they participate in hands-on homebuilding and a retreat focused on the Catholic tradition, although they are open to expression from all denominations.

Lucas Chung, a volunteer at Nazareth Farm, said his experience was one of a kind and allowed him to connect more with his friends.

“They took all of our phones away at the start of the week which is something that’s like, ‘what your phones? How are you going to live without them?’ But I’m really glad they have because I’ve just had so many like favorite memories now that without them. For example, when we go to bed, some people might just put on music or podcast and go to bed, but because we don’t have that it’s pretty funny. So, we’re talking and everything and when somebody falls asleep and you hear them snoring, we’re all laughing and it’s just a great time,” Chung said.

There are many ways that people can get involved with Nazareth Farm, whether through donating supplies, community night dinners or volunteering, their doors are always open.

For more information on Nazareth Farm, you can visit their website at nazarethfarm.org.